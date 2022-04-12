Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

