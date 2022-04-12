Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

