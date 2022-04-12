Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

TD stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.81%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.