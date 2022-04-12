Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,423 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Brady as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

