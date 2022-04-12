Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

