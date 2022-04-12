Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,458 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

