YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $57.64 on Top Exchanges

YF Link (YFL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $57.64 or 0.00145986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $502,193.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

