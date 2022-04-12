YETI (NYSE:YETI) Trading Up 6.8%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 3,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,329,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in YETI by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after buying an additional 347,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

