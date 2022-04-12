YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in YETI by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth approximately $18,951,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in YETI by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

