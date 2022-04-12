YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in YETI by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

