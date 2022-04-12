Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.
YTRA stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.75.
Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
