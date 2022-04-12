Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

YTRA stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 41.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

