Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Yandex worth $288,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YNDX. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

