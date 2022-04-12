Xponance Inc. Sells 73 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 37,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

