Xponance Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

