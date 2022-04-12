Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

