Xponance Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 161,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of IONS opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

