Xponance Inc. Invests $413,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,908,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,727,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of PCOR opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last ninety days.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

