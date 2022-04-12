Xponance Inc. Has $612,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

NYSE PVH opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

