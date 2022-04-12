Xponance Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 735,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

DISH stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

