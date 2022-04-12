Xponance Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 29.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 9,942,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

