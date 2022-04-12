Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.70 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

