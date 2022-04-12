XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Acquires £150.66 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPFGet Rating) insider Richard Harpham bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.33).

Shares of XPF traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 30.35 ($0.40). 214,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,824. XP Factory Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About XP Factory (Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

