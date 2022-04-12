Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

