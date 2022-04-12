Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,183.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WYNMY stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,924. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

