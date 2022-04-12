Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $379.47 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $39,668.77 or 0.99879497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.97 billion and approximately $379.47 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00023814 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 276,429 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

