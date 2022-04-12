World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

World Acceptance stock opened at $192.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.55. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

