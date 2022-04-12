World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
World Acceptance stock opened at $192.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.55. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
