Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Up 2.7%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

