Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

WING stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $105.75 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

