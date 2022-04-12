Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cfra currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $176.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.