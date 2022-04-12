Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

WHR opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average is $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

