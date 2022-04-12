Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $80,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

