Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

WES stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 9,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 3.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 580,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,121,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.