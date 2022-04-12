West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,300 shares, a growth of 201,333.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,014.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised West China Cement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

WCHNF remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. West China Cement has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. The company sells its products under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. Its cement products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

