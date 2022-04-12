WESCO International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2023 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $116.86 on Monday. WESCO International has a one year low of $82.17 and a one year high of $140.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.