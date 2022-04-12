WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,904. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after buying an additional 569,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after purchasing an additional 176,350 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 134,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.