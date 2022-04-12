Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,599,000 after buying an additional 172,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $572,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

NYSE:WELL opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.