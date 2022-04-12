Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.43 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.55, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

