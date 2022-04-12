Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $294.79

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $294.79 and last traded at $295.50, with a volume of 8726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.58.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.18.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

