Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters stock opened at $302.58 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.70 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.25 and its 200-day moving average is $337.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.