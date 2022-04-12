Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $455,021.32

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $455,021.32 and $146,078.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $97.35 or 0.00245915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002615 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009588 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.