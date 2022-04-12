Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 1,099,333 shares of the company were exchanged.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.