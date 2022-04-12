Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given New €30.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.50 ($33.15) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VLPNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

VLPNY opened at $5.21 on Monday. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

