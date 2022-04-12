Vita Coco Company Inc (The)’s (NASDAQ:COCO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Vita Coco’s (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Vita Coco had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $172,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research firms have commented on COCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

COCO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

