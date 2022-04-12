Vita Coco Company Inc (The)’s (NASDAQ:COCO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 19th

Vita Coco’s (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 19th. Vita Coco had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $172,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

