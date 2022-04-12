Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 9.42 and last traded at 9.42. 8,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 145,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.92.

The company has a market cap of $585.45 million and a PE ratio of 1,003.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 8.67 and its 200-day moving average is 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

