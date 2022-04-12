Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 4,116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 286,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Viking Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

