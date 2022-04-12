Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 4,116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 286,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Viking Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.78.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
