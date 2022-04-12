Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.62

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 16318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Victory Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Victory Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

