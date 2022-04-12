VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

