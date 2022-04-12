VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIA optronics stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -0.67. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIA optronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in VIA optronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in VIA optronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

