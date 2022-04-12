Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

VERV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,033,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1,725.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

